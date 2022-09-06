Vernon United Methodist Church celebrates 150 years

On Sunday September 4, the Vernon United Methodist Church celebrated the 150th anniversary of its church building with a Founders Day. The day began with a light dessert near the Fellowship Hall, which was converted into a museum filled with artifacts from the early days of the church, including a display of a piece of the 150+ year old beam that was removed from the original building during a repair.

The celebration also included an exhibit in the Memorial Garden of the original cornerstone of the church, with a plaque detailing its significance. Superintendent Eunice Vargas Perez and Pastor Megan Mead-Bracknell presided over a special church service on the grounds, with roughly 108 attendees. Those who joined in the celebration also received a history lesson near the sign that honors the cemetery as a historic site. Afterwards all were treated to a buffet-style luncheon.

The church, located at 303 Route 94, Vernon, is the central meeting place for several community organizations, including scout troops, AA, and “Mommy and Me.” It also features a food pantry and clothing ministry. For more information, visit vernonumc.org, or call 973-764-3188.