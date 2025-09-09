Vernon weighs garbage drop-off service

To make disposal of household trash more affordable and convenient for residents, Vernon officials are exploring the possibility of offering garbage drop-off services at the township’s recycling center.

“I often hear people say we pay all these taxes, but we don’t have garbage pickup,” said Mayor Anthony Rossi. “We cannot afford to buy a fleet of garbage trucks and hire new staff, but this could be a way for residents to save a few bucks every month without paying a hauler or taking their garbage to Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority.”

Rossi said most residents with private haulers pay between $180 and $200 a quarter.

The opt-in program would charge interested residents an annual fee of $350 for the right to take up to seven household-size garbage bags a week to the recycling facility, which is open five days a week. Early morning and evening hours would be extended at the facility.

“This would be an individual service that only participating residents would pay for,” Rossi said. “For example, this would not make sense for someone in a private lake community, like Barry Lakes, that has garbage pickup included in their dues.

“The idea is for this to pay for itself, and to do that, I think we only need 350 to 400 people signed up.”

To gauge public opinion, the town is asking residents to participate in a survey on the township’s website.

“We encourage anyone who may be interested in this idea to take our survey,” Rossi said. “We already have the employees, trucks and compactor, so this would almost be a convenience service.”

Between now and January, when the program would start, officials will be gathering survey results before presenting the program to the Township Council for approval.

To take the survey, go online to tinyurl.com/25a8xy7y