Vernon Woman’s Club Fundraiser to be Held at the George Inn

The GFWC Vernon Township Woman's Club, which serves the community through charitable and philanthropic activities, recently held its installation ceremony to induct a new Executive Board for the 2018-20 term. The club operates under the auspices of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC), an international organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. The new officers are (front row, from left, First Vice President Maria Dorsey, Treasurer Judy Filippini, President Lois Marples and Immediate Past President/Federation Secretary Lisa Mills. Back row: Recording Secretary Elaine Hossfield, Second Vice President Linda Fuehrer and Corresponding Secretary Karen Chapin. For information about the club, visit VTWC.org.