Vernon Woman’s Club Fundraiser to be Held at the George Inn

The George Inn will host a “Dine to Donate” fundraiser benefitting the Vernon Township Woman’s Club on Tuesday, May 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. The restaurant will donate 20 percent of all food purchases made during that time to the Woman’s Club, which performs a variety of charitable activities to the community, including raising funds for scholarships, helping supply area domestic abuse and other emergency shelters, and crafting bedding for hospital patients, among many other ventures.

This year mark the Women’s Club’s 50th anniversary. In a press release for the event, Club members were described as engaging in “life-changing philanthropic activities that serve students, needy families, domestic abuse victims, soldiers and veterans, social service agencies, nursing home residents and many other segments of the population.”

The Club has been unable to hold its annual fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they are finally able to gather and celebrate. The restaurant is located at 84 Route 94, Vernon, For questions, call 973-827-5758. Reservations are suggested but not required.

More information about the Vernon Township Women’s Club can be found at vtwc.org.