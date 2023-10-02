Viking Marching Band competes

The Vernon Township High School Viking Marching Band was one of seven competing in the second annual Highlander Marching Classic on Saturday, Sept. 30 in West Milford.

Scores of spectators were on hand to cheer on their students during the event, hosted by the two-time national champion Highlander Marching Band.

Other bands came from Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope, Pequannock Township High School, Bayonne High School, Bergenfield High School and Port Chester (N.Y.) High School.

The event featured horns, percussion and color guards performing repertoire ranging from classical to hip hop.

The competition is part of the USBands circuit, one of the largest national circuits.

Competing bands are organized into groups based on the number of students performing. Each group winner receives a trophy. There are also caption awards for percussion, color guard, best music and best visual performance for each group.

Judges evaluate each band on their proficiency in their musical performance both individually and as an ensemble, how well they move on the field, how each show is designed, and how much of an effect their show has in conveying the show concept.

There are from five to nine judges depending on the size of the show and each one is responsible for judging a single aspect. Two judges may be assigned to the music caption with one each for percussion or color guard. All scores are combined and contribute to the band’s overall score. The maximum total of accumulated points is 100.