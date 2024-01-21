Viking Snowshoe Invasion planned Saturday

The annual Viking Snowshoe Invasion will be held Saturday, Jan. 27 at Mountain Creek, 200 Route 94, Vernon.

Organized by the Vernon Township Board of Recreation, the event offers a 5K tromp across the ridge of the mountain or the final mile option.

Participants will ride the cab up to the top of the mountain, then put on their snowshoes.

All are welcome. Spectators may gather by the outdoor fireplaces to cheer on the participants.

Registration is $25. Bring your own snowshoes.

Registration and check-in is at 7:30 a.m. in the Biergarten at Mountain Creek’s Red Tail Lodge. The lift will take people up the mountain starting at 8 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m.

For information, send email to mdowntain@vernontwp.com