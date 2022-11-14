Voelker to have opportunity to respond to council’s charges

Vernon Township Business Administrator Charles Voelker will have an opportunity to respond to Township Council charges that he should be removed form his position at a special meeting on Nov. 21.

The council scheduled a special meeting, set to take place in Executive Session on Nov. 21. The measure passed 4-0. There is a vacancy on the five-member council as former Councilman Mike Furrey’s term ended on Nov. 8. Brad Sparta won the election to finish the remainder of Kelly Weller’s unexpired term.

The council previously tabled an ordinance that would have set the meeting for Nov. 2, but Furrey objected saying he wasn’t informed of the proposed time.

The resolution charges Voelker with failure to perform duties, inefficiency, or substandard performance; conduct unbecoming of a public employee, or other sufficient cause for removal.

The matter goes back to the township’s accidentally auction sale of two properties, one of which – 6 Mondamin Road – included a township-owned radio tower and equipment.

A report commissioned by the council found deficiencies that led to the error, which caused the township to have to buy it back.

A previous resolution indicated that Mayor Howard Burrell would have suspended Voelker without pay for 32 days, but Burrell had not done it.