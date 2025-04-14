Vote Now: Cover Art for Advertiser News Children’s Edition

Talented local students submitted artwork to appear as the cover of the Advertiser News Children’s Edition publishing next week. This highly anticipated special edition of the newspaper is 100% created by local children, featuring their artwork for the ads, and writing for the stories.

See the cover design finalists and vote for your favorite by using the form below (or click here to open the form in a new tab). The design with the most votes will appear as the cover of the Advertiser News Children’s Edition next week.

Hurry, voting closes at noon Wednesday, April 16. You may only vote once.