Wallkill River Refuge welcomes bird-counters today

As part of the 26th annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), the Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge invite the public to take part in the count Saturday, Feb. 18.

Visitors are welcome between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the refuge, 136 Owens Station Road, Sussex.

There will be information on bird identification and attracting birds to your yard and children may make a feeder to take home.

A guided walk to the Liberty Loop trail starts at 10:30 a.m.

For information, call (973) 702-7266 ext. 15 or send email to program@friendsofwallkillriver.org

Bird and nature lovers worldwide will tally as many of the world’s bird species as possible Feb. 17-20.

An estimated 385,000 people participated in the GBBC last year. They reported more than 7,000 species from 192 countries.

Combined with other bird counts, GBBC results help create a clearer picture of how birds are faring: whether individual species are declining, increasing or holding steady in the face of habitat loss, climate change and other threats.

“Based on the recently released State of the Birds report, we know that half the bird species in the United States and Canada are decreasing,” said David Bonter, co-director of the Center for Engagement in Science and Nature at the Cornell Lab.

“We absolutely need the eyes and ears of birdwatchers to give us the big picture when it comes to shifting bird populations.”

People of all ages and skill levels are welcome.

”The Great Backyard Bird Count is a stepping stone towards bird conservation,” said Patrick Nadeau, president of Birds Canada. “Taking this step in February launches a journey of discovery whether you’re just beginning to learn about the birds around you or an experienced birder watching out for new feathered friends! “

Chad Wilsey, chief scientist and vice president at National Audubon Society, noted that bird watching is good for your health. “Birdwatching and being in nature can reduce stress and improve your mood.”