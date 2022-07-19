Wantage appoints new Land Use Board members

The Wantage Committee approved four promotions to its Land Use Board on July 14 to fill the board after Mayor Ron Bassani said one of the board’s members found himself having to resign.

The Committee promoted Justin Dudzinski to a Class IV term that will run through Dec. 31, 2023. The committee also approved three alternates: George Ungerzagt, Joseph Greenaway and Chris Darmsetter.

Ungerzagt, the first alternate’s term, runs through Dec. 31, 2023, while Greenaway and Darmsetter’s terms run through the end of 2022.

“It does give us a full board,” Bassani said.

The committee also appointed three other Land Use Board members – Patty Green, Warren Wisi and Dan Vanderburgh — to hear a specific application that is expected to come before the board in August.

The nature of the application was not revealed.

“We needed to build a group of people that have minimal history, without getting into great details with regards to one specific application,” Bassani said.

Bassani said he has connected with all three of them and all have accepted the temporary positions. He also did not get into great detail about the project with them either. He also said officials will arrange for the three temporary members to get a shortened version of Land Use Board training to prepare for hearing the application.