Wantage bridge replacement to start Aug. 7

A project to replace a county bridge on Oil City Road in Wantage is scheduled to start Aug. 7.

The bridge will be closed during construction and a signed detour is planned using State Line Road and State Route 284.

Construction is expected to continue through the fall.

A construction contract for nearly $1.4 million was awarded to Grade Construction of Paterson a year ago. Because of environmental restrictions, construction was postponed.

The state Department of Transportation is paying $1.3 million of the cost.

For information, call Chris Lautz in the Sussex County Division of Engineering at 973-579-0430 ext. 1308.