The Church of the Good Shepherd, 200 Route 23, Wantage, has allocated part of its property for a community garden.

Residents may reserve a plot for the upcoming growing season.

For information, send email to office@goodshepherdwantage.org

A Community Garden cleanup is planned at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5.

The Garden Committee meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 9 and 23.

A Community Garden dedication ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 4.