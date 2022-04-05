Wantage Committee breaks down its budget for 2022

Wantage. The 2022 Wantage budget calls for a 0.83 percent increase in the township’s tax levy.

The budget passed by a 2-0 vote. Committeeman William Gaechter was absent.

Chief financial officer Ashley Wilson helped the committee in providing some other important numbers:

● The budget totals $6,710,460.22.

● The tax levy of $3.75 million exceeds last year’s by about $31,000.

● The average township home, valued at $255,000, will see an increase of $4.

● The local tax rate is 0.310 per $100 of property value.

● The 2022 open space tax rate is 0.005.

● The total sewer allocation is $126,000.

● Township salaries rose by 1 percent.

● Debt service rose by about 7 percent.

● The township put $102,000 into capital reserve to fund future projects.

● The township secured its bonds at a lower rate.

“When interest rates were extremely low, we were able to work with the appropriate people to lock us in at an extremely low interest rate,” said Mayor Ron Bassani. “So that brought our monies down as well, to try and save tax dollars.”

Editor’s note: This article has been updated from the original to correct a numerical error.