Wantage Day set for Saturday

Wantage Day 2024 will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Woodbourne Park, 145 Sherman Ridge Road. The rain date is Saturday, June 8.

There will be more than 60 vendors, food, music, entertainment, bounce houses and face painting. In addition, demonstrations by the Wantage fire departments, Space Farms, sport organizations and Master Ken’s Xtreme Martial Arts are planned. The Atlantic Air Medical Helicopter will fly in, and the Sussex Fire Department will have its ladder truck there.

The annual event is hosted by the Wantage Township Recreation Department with the help of many volunteers.

The 2024 Miss Wantage, Little Miss Wantage and Little Mister Wantage pageants also will be Saturday.

The competitions will be at the Woodbourne Park Pavilion, starting at 9:15 a.m. with the Miss Wantage contest, followed Little Mister Wantage at 10:15 a.m. and Little Miss Wantage at 11:15 a.m.

For information, call Nancy at 973-875-4827.