The annual Autumn Leaves Hike on the Lusscroft Farm trails will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 2-3:30 p.m.

It will be led by Kevin Mitchell, who once lived and worked at Lusscroft Farm. This guided hike will show you beautiful scenery and give you educational information as well! Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, and dogs are welcome but must be leashed. The hike is free but donations are appreciated for Lusscroft restoration projects.

Meet in the Lusscroft Manor House parking lot at the intersection of 50 Neilson Road and 4-H Trail, Wantage, NJ.

Final barn sale

The last two Barn Sales for 2022 will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The huge dairy barn and the bunkhouse building at Lusscroft are filled with donations of dining room sets, living room furniture, bedroom furniture, lamps, wall art, vintage items, kitchen items, dishes, glassware, tools, sporting goods, toys, books, jewelry and much more.

Proceeds from the barn sales go to restoration projects at this historic farm.