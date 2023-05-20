Wantage plant exchange is today

The Wantage Township Plant Exchange will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20 rain or shine at the Woodbourne Park Pavilion, 145 Sherman Ridge Road.

“The plant exchange began in the fall of 2020, and it is a popular event,” said Wantage Recreation Committee member Susan Weiss.

“We have attendees from many neighboring towns, not just Wantage residents. Folks have a great time talking about various plants, gardening issues and the like.”

Representatives from various organizations will provide guidance on deer-resistant plants, deer-control solutions, native plants and invasives, plant health care, and pest control for trees and shrubs, including emerald ash borer and the spotted lanternfly.

“You don’t have to bring a plant to participate,” Weiss said. “But if you are bringing plants to share, please try to come as close to 9 a.m. as possible.

“Don’t feel bad taking plants if you didn’t bring any - there all always plenty of ‘extras’ and we encourage everyone to take plants.”