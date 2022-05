Looking for some local treasures? Then make plans to tour Wantage’s town-wide garage sale! Residents participating in the town-wide garage sale will appear on a Google map, but printed copies can be obtained at the Wantage Township Municipal Building (888 Route 23, Wantage).

The link to the Google map will be posted at wantagetwp.com or can be found on the Wantage Recreation Facebook page.

This town-wide event will take place May 28 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.