Wantage Township spring plant exchange announced

Get your plots ready for the upcoming Wantage Township Plant Exchange. This semi-annual event is held in the spring on the third Saturday of May and in the fall on the third Saturday of September. This spring’s event is scheduled for May 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., rain or shine.

The event is “under roof” in the Woodbourne Park Pavilion, located at 145 Sherman Ridge Road.

Divide and share — spring is a great time to divide many perennials and ornamental grasses. Share a few of your “extras” and take home a few of someone else’s garden babies. Have you started seedlings for your vegetable garden and have too many? Bring them on over! Don’t have plants to share but need a few for your yard or garden? Come take some home!

“The plant exchange began in the fall of 2020, and it is a popular event,” said Wantage Recreation committee member Susan Weiss. “We have attendees from many neighboring towns, not just Wantage residents. Folks have a great time talking about various plants, gardening issues and the like.”

Representatives from various organizations will provide guidance on deer resistant plants, deer control solutions, native plants and invasives, and plant healthcare and pest control for trees and shrubs against pests like the emerald ash borer and the spotted lanternfly.

“You don’t have to bring a plant to participate,” added Weiss, “but if you are bringing plants to share, please try to come as close to 9 a.m. as possible. Don’t feel bad taking plants if you didn’t bring any — there all always plenty of “extras” and we encourage everyone to take plants.”

In past exchanges, ornamental grasses, small trees and a variety of shrubs have been shared, as well as a variety of flowering perennials and vegetable seedlings.