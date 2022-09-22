Water rates to increase in new year

On September 20, the Sussex Borough Council officially raised the water rates by 3% for one year, starting in January.

The ordinance passed 4-0. Council President Robert Holowach and Councilman Nick Holowach were both absent.

The quarterly water fees will be $0.0123 per gallon and $173.28 minimum per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU).

Sewer Fees will raise to $0.0110 per gallon and $154.94 minimum per EDU. There will also be a $0.0195 per gallon transmission fee.

“This is an increase in our water and sewer utility for 3% for one year,” Mayor Edward Meyer said.

The Borough website lists current water fees at $0.0119 per gallon, with a $168.23 minimum per and sewer fees at $0.0107 per gallon, with a $150.43 minimum per EDU.

According to Chief Financial Officer Michel Marceau, with a 3% increase, the utility will not operate at a deficit and could replenish the utility’s fund balance to $162,000 by 2026.