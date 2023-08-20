Waterfowl hunting workshop planned Saturday

The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife’s R3 Program, members of the Wallkill River Ducks Unlimited chapter and the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge will host a waterfowl hunting workshop Saturday, Aug. 26.

The free program is open to new or inexperienced hunters as well as those who may need a refresher course. It will include an in-depth mixture of classroom and field demonstrations.

The workshop will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refugee in Sussex County.

Registration is limited to 50 people.