Well changeover won’t disrupt start to school, says superintendent

The well project at the Clifton E. Lawrence school in Wantage is going to come in right under the wire, but Sussex-Wantage School Superintendent Michael Gall doesn’t expect any water service interruption when students return to school on September 6.

Gall told the Sussex-Wantage Board of Education on August 25 that a tanker truck was hooked up to the back of the building to help transition from the old well system to the new system.

“The water pressure was very good,” Gall said. “It’s probably going to come right in under the wire. No one should anticipate it affecting the start of school in any way. It’s just a changeover in the system a day or two into the school year, but no break in water service is anticipated.”

The project was done by the Wallkill Group and the project included drilling a new well and replacing and relocating existing pumps, tanks and chlorination systems.