Woman’s Club member donates pillows

The Health and Wellness Department of the Vernon Township Woman’s Club coordinates a number of projects to spread happiness and compassion throughout the community.

One project involves producing homemade “comfort pillows” for hospital patients at Newton Medical Center.

Club member Reba Burrell recently donated 40 of 10-inch-by-15-inch pillows to Newton Medical Center.

The bright, colorful pillows are used by breast cancer and post-surgical patients as a soft barrier between their sutures and a car seatbelt. Other patients prop them behind their backs and necks for support. For younger children, the cushions provide a snuggly source of comfort during their hospital stays.

The club also recently created a display about pediatric cancer at the Dorothy Henry Library. Most pediatric cancers are treatable and the survival rate has increased from 58 percent in 1970 to 85 percent today.

The display also tells about the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation, which is the special state project of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club welcomes women of all ages and from all towns who share a commitment to helping others through volunteer service.

It also accepts donations of fabric for projects, such as the comfort pillows, and volunteers who like to sew, knit or crochet.

For information, go online to www.VTWC.org or call Joan at 973-827-0804.