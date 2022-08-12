WoodBourne Park funding application approved for fixes

The Sussex County Commissioners on August 10 approved a 2021 Trails Grant Program application for $5,000 from Wantage Township for the Woodbourne Park Walking Trail Rehabilitation Project.

Woodbourne Park was built in 1995 with a 1.5-mile walking path, made of asphalt. The trail, which is approaching 30 years old, is used by more than 150 people daily and is showing signs of deterioration in certain areas. Wantage Township officials plan to use the grant funds to rebuild the deteriorated areas for the safety of the walkers and joggers.

The township DPW will dig out and remove the asphalt, regrade the area, and install new quarry process stone (QP) and asphalt.

The money will be allocated from the Sussex County Farmland Preservation, Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund.

The County Open Space Committee recommended approval of Wantage’s grant application at its February 24 meeting.