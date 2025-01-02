$!Year in Photos 2024

JANUARY

Anthony Rossi is sworn in as Vernon’s new mayor at the Township Council meeting Jan. 15. He won the post in a race with two opponents in the November election.

FEBRUARY

The Vernon Township High School boys basketball team wins the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament title for first time by defeating Hunterdon Central, 47-42, on Feb. 16.

MARCH

Seth Brown, director of manufacturing at Sussex Cultivation in Vernon, gives a tour of the processing machines after the grand opening March 14. The business eventually will include the cultivation of cannabis plants in nearby greenhouses, the owners said.

APRIL

Using safety glasses, Noreen Bredhold of Sussex looks at the April 8 solar eclipse with her children Evan and Grace outside the Dorothy Henry library branch in Vernon.

MAY

Bernard Cutler, 95, of Wantage is among those graduating from Sussex County Community College on May 16. He is the oldest graduate in the college’s history.

JUNE

A 1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am owned by Luis Palaez wins first place in the first car show organized by Vernon Recreation. About 1,000 people attended the fundraiser, which benefited first-responders.

JULY

The 18th annual Giro del Cielo Road Race on July 14 in Branchville features an all-new course.

AUGUST

The Demolition Derby on Aug. 4 is one of the most popular events at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show, which ran Aug 2-10 at the fairgrounds in Augusta.

SEPTEMBER

Boy Scout Troop 404 leads the Pledge of Allegiance at the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11 in front of the Vernon municipal building.

OCTOBER

The Vernon Township High School marching band performs during the Music in the Mountains competition there Oct. 19. A total of 21 bands took part in the annual event.

NOVEMBER

Veterans march with flags and rucksacks from Mountain Creek to the Wallkill Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8441 in Vernon on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

DECEMBER