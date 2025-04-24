YMCA to hold Healthy Kids Days

The Sussex County YMCA is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at the Y, 15 Wits End Road, Hardyson.

The free event features family-friendly activities, such as facility tours, summer camp information, crafts and games, free swim assessments and family swim, obstacle course, sno-cone stand, gaga pit, and membership and bicycle raffles.

There also will be local organizations and vendors providing information and community wellness resources.

On Sunday, April 27, Fairview Lake YMCA Camps will host its annual Healthy Kids Day from 2 to 4 p.m. at the camp, 1035 Fairview Lake Road, Newton.

Activities will include an indoor climbing wall, boating, obstacle course, healthy snacks, stream critter catchin’, sports and games, and day and sleepaway camp tours.