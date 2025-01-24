Young Authors’ Conference is March 8

The Young Authors’ Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 8 at Frankford Township School, 2 Pines Road, Branchville.

The annual event, open to all Sussex County students in grades K-12, is an opportunity for them to share their love of reading and writing with others.

It will include mini-sessions designed to expand writing skills and support a love of reading.

The theme is “Young Authors: Leading the Way!”

Participants should bring original work to share. Books will be available for purchase at a Scholastic Book Fair.

The conference is sponsored by the One Book, One Community Project, which includes the High Point Regional, Frankford, Lafayette, Montague and Sussex-Wantage Regional school districts.

A $12 registration fee is required. Parents are not required to stay.

Registration with T-shirt is due by Friday, Feb. 14. All others are due by Wednesday, Feb 26.

Online registration available with payment by credit card at onebookonecommunitysussex.org