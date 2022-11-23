x
Ziegler Dance Centre plans tree lighting

Vernon. Ziegler Dance Center’s treelighting at Viking Village on Dec. 4 will feature musicians, singlers, dancers at Santa and his magical friends.

| 23 Nov 2022 | 12:55
    Santa and some of his friends in the “Winter Wonderland” at the Viking Village Tree Lighting.
Ziegler Dance Centre will sponsor a free holiday show for the public at their “Annual Tree Lighting Festival”. on Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m. in the Viking Village’s Upper Parking Lot on Route 94 in McAfee.

It will feature Musicians from the Vernon Township High School Brass Ensemble, Growing & Knowing Academy Singers, and Dancers from Ziegler Dance Centre

There will be a special guest appearance from Santa along with some of his magical friends will be held in our “Winter Wonderland,” walk through.

For more information call Ziegler Dance Centre at 973-209-7709.