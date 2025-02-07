Spence School Buys Mixed-Use Bldg. Next Door for $10 Million

The Spence School, a private K-12 girl’s institution located between E. 90th & E. 93rd Sts., has bought a nearby mixed-use building on Madison Ave. for $10 million. It’s not clear what will become of the premises, which currently contains residential apartments.

The deed for the sale of 1307-1309 Madison Ave., which was viewed by Our Town and first reported on by Crain’s New York Business, reveals that the transaction was finalized on Jan. 31. An LLC representing the school bought the building from two LLCs, Jouvay Realty and PYML Associates, which are themselves tied to Lee & Associates.

There are a total of seven apartments in the building, as well as a language school and a deli known as the Patrick Murphy Market. Ostensibly, if The Spence School intends on using the property to expand its operations, these residential units and the market may not be long for the world. A spokesperson for the school simply told Crain’s that they are “reviewing the property’s long-term possibilities” and have no “immediate plans.”

One of The Spence School’s main campuses–its K-4 Lower School–is located at 56 E. 93rd St., around the corner from 1307-1309 Madison Ave. It’s situated in what used to be William Goadby Loew House, a mansion built for a stockbroker. The building has been listed on the U.S. Registry of Historic Places since 1982.

Tuition for this school year went for a hefty $65,846, according to the school’s website. One in five students receive financial aid in grants that range from $5,000 to $65,188, out of a total annual allocation of $8.1 million. The average financial grant is $49,402. To successfully be admitted, among other things, students must tour the school and take a standardized test.

The Spence School’s other campuses include its combined middle and high-school on E. 91st St., as well as an athletic center on E. 90th St. Its current head of school is Felicia A. Wilks.

The school, which was was founded in a W. 48th St. brownstone by Clara Spence in 1892, boasts of a “rigorous liberal arts education.” Its motto “Non scholae sed vitae discimus” is a twist on a Latin phrase by the ancient Stoic philosopher Seneca the Young, which roughly translates to “we learn not for school, but for life.”

A native of Albany and an alum of the Madison Square Theatre, Spence strongly emphasized the performing arts as part of the school’s early curriculum, as well as brought students on what was referred to as “sightseeing tours with Ms. Spence.” Spence served as the school’s headmistress for a total of 31 years, when she was succeeded by Charlotte Sanford Baker.

A variety of political and cultural titans visited the school over the years, the school’s website notes: Eleanor Roosevelt, Hellen Keller, the novelist Edith Wharton, Booker T. Washington, & George Washington Carver. Isadora Duncan, the dance pioneer, was once hired by Spence to teach there.