10U Cyclones win division

More than 100 spectators lined the field at Maple Grange Park to cheer on the 10U Vernon Cyclones as they defeated the Verona Barnstormers, 6-1, for the USABL American Division League title.

The baseball players were supported by friends, family, and members of the 8U, 9U and 10U Blue Cyclones teams.

“We are so proud of this team. They started their winter trainings in January and worked hard to get here,” said head coach Casey Meehan.

“We ended the season 11-1 in the highest division, facing incredibly talented teams,” he added.

Pitcher Jacoby Myhren allowed 11 hits, one run (zero earned), in five and one-third innings, striking out six and walking none.

Ryan Kasa appeared in relief, securing the final two outs with a line-out and ground ball back to him.

Catcher Mason Meehan allowed zero passed balls, keeping runners on third.

Center fielder Colin Murray and first baseman Alex Drelick led the team with two hits each.

“What makes this team so successful is their ability to stay composed and handle the pressure of tight games,” said assistant coach Stephen Myhren. “They’re a mentally strong team and baseball is a mental game. They pick one another up and move onto the next play or at bat when a mistake is made.”

Casey Meehan said, “On this team you never know who is going to come up with the big play or huge hit - there’s a trust and a confidence in one another and that stems from the cohesive baseball family we have created.”

Team members include Colin Murray, Mason Meehan, Evan Lynn, Ryan Kasa, Jacoby Myhren, Alex Drelick, Jack McAloney, Miles Filato, Anthony Fornari, Bryden Graham, Lucas Woodbury and Henry Scarpone.

The team is coached by Casey Meehan, Stephen Myhren, Sean Kasa and Bryan Graham.