A look at West Milford’s student athletes

Several local student athletes, most of which graduated from West Milford High School, continued their academic as well as athletic careers at the collegiate level here in New Jersey and beyond. Let’s take a glance at the fine performances of some of those student athletes.

Brandon Cerone and Anthony Derin were members of the Felician University men’s lacrosse program this year. Derin, a senior defender, competed in three games for Felician. Cerone, a sophomore midfielder and forward, played in 14 games this past season. Cerone is listed as a criminal justice major and Derin is listed as a business administration major.

The Golden Falcons posted an overall record of 7-7 with a mark of 5-3 at home. In the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, they had two victories.

Joey Cummings played for DeSales University as a junior distance runner for the school’s men’s track and field team in 2022. Cummings placed third in the steeplechase at the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Outdoor Championships held in Center Valley. He also earned MAC Spring Academic Honor Roll honors this year. The Bulldogs placed fourth in the team scoring at the MAC Outdoor Championships. Cummings is listed as a criminal justice major.

Raymond Gorny, a sophomore midfielder for the Kean University men’s lacrosse squad in 2022, played in seven games and won three ground balls. The Cougars posted an overall record of 10-6 and were 5-3 at home. In the Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) they had a score of 4-2. Kean advanced to the CSAC Tournament where they were defeated by one goal by Montclair State University.

Kevin Bramley performed as a freshman distance runner for the Ramapo College men’s track and field program this past season. The Road Runners placed fourth in the team scoring at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships held in Ewing.

Jorge Mascaro, a West Milford resident and Bergen Catholic High School alum, performed as a pole vaulter for the Stevens Institute of Technology’s men’s track and field program this past season while in the school’s graduate program. Mascaro was a member of the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Winter and Spring Academic Honor Roll.

The Ducks placed tenth in the team scoring at the MAC Outdoor Championships held in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. Mascaro is listed as a business and technology major.