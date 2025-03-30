Baseball team aims to compete

With an experienced coaching staff and talented, enthusiastic players, the Vernon Township High School baseball team is ready to take the field for the 2025 season.

The Vikings are scheduled to open the regular season Monday, March 31 with a home game against Jefferson.

“The goal for the season is to compete in every game and try to compete for a league championship,’’ head coach Stephen Myhren said. “We have a very interesting group coming back - young but with experience. We need to improve our hitting from last year.’’

Among the returning players are seniors Michael Pecoraro (pitcher and outfielder), Matthew Baumann (second base and pitcher), Joe Rodriguez (first base and designated hitter) and Aden Karwoski (outfielder and pitcher); juniors Dustin Wagner (third base and pitcher), Gavin Bruno (center field and pitcher), James Curry (catcher and outfielder) and Jayden Chornobroff (pitcher); and sophomore Chris Perrotta (short stop).

Among the promising newcomers are seniors Chase MacLean (outfielder), Anthony Catania (designated hitter) and Shane Wilson (pitcher and outfielder); juniors Junior Troche (outfielder) and Joe D’Aprile (utility player); and sophomores Matt Rugel (pitcher and third base), Tyler Dobrzynski (catcher and first base), Charlie Paladino (outfielder), Otto Dejager (pitcher) and Sebastian Castro (pitcher).

Steady, competent leadership could be a key factor in favor of the Vikings this year.

“Mike Pecoraro is our guy on the mound and will lead the team through example and work ethic,’’ Myhren said. “Other than that, there are going to be a bunch of different people that need to step up to lead.’’

Last year, the Vikings posted an overall record of 10-7, and they were 8-2 as second-place finishers in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division.

Seeded 12th, they lost to fifth seeded Indian Hills, 8-1, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament.

This spring, Vernon again competes in the NJAC Freedom Division along with High Point, North Warren, Jefferson, Kittatinny and Hackettstown.

“We are hoping to compete,’’ Myhren said. “It’s going to be an incredibly difficult division this year and everyone could be in for a fun season.

“High Point has won it the last two years. Jefferson is always crazy good and competes at a high level. Hackettstown, Kittatinny and North Warren are all going to be very solid.’’