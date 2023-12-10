Bowling team is 3-0 as season begins

Joe Mancini recorded a high series of 585, including a game-high of 199, as the Vernon Township High School bowling team continued its fast start to the 2023-24 season with a 7-0 decision over Hopatcong on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Sparta Lanes.

The Vikings, who are now 3-0, also received top efforts from Johnny Pecca (529 series), Breanna Ianos (400), Vinny Loeffler (270), Matt Torres (233) and Emma Franetovich (220).

Vernon defeated Lenape Valley, 7-0, on Nov. 27 and Wallkill Valley, 7-0, on Nov. 29, both at Sparta Lanes. Mancini had a high series of 505 and a high game of 205 against Lenape Valley, with Pecca rolling a high series of 555 and a high game of 222 against Wallkill Valley.

The Vikings are scheduled to meet Newton at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at Sparta Lanes.

Other winter sports begin this week. Here is a look:

Boys basketball

The Vikings are set to open their season with two road games: at Hackettstown at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and at Warren Hills at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

Last year’s team went 22-4, reaching the semifinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament.

Junior Alex Fassel (14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals) and senior Ben Jurewicz (8.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals) are the top returning scorers for head coach Connor Healy.

Girls basketball

Vernon is slated to play host to Sussex Tech for the season opener at 4 p.m. Dec. 14.

A year ago, the Vikings forged a 16-8 mark led by Grace Dobrzynski, who averaged 10.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.3 assists as a sophomore.

Other returning top scorers for head coach Stephanie DePiano are senior Jonnah Castillo (10 points per game) and sophomore Monica Curry (7.4 ppg).

Wrestling

Vernon will look to improve on last year’s 6-14 mark when it gets its 2023-24 slate under way at the Mustang Invitational, which starts at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 at Clifton High School.

Competing teams include Clifton, Columbia, Paterson Eastside, Iselin Kennedy, Montclair and Passaic.

The girls team will begin its season at the Bloomfield Tournament at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

Last year, Caitlin Hart, now a junior, placed third in the state at 185 pounds.

Swimming

The boys and girls swimming teams each were scheduled to get their respective seasons under way against Kittatinny on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

They each will be in action again at 4p.m. Dec. 14 against Hackettstown at Kittatinny Regional High School.