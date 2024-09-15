Boys soccer team beats Kittatinny

Logan Nunley scored a goal and an assist and Aiden Carlson and Kyle Lamphear each added a tally as the High Point Regional High School boys soccer team earned its first victory of the season - a 3-2 decision over Kittatinny - on Thursday, Sept. 12 at home.

Goalie Mason Rosselli was outstanding in net, making 12 saves for High Point.

The Wildcats then suffered a hard-fought 3-2 decision to Vernon there Saturday, Sept. 14.

High Point is slated to play at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 and at Newton at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

Here’s how other High Point teams fared recently:

Girls soccer

The Wildcats have gotten off to a strong 3-2 start this season, receiving goals from six different scorers: Martina Lacatena (three goals), Cassandra Wyble (two goals), Delaney Lamphear (one goal, two assists), Juliette Matti (one goal, three assists), Layla Marrero (one goal) and Kenley Pierson (one goal).

The tandem of Natalia Thornton (17 saves) and Jada Tallamy (14 saves) has anchored the defense.

High Point will play host to Newton at 4 p.m. Sept. 19.

Field hockey

Meadow Davis had a goal and an assist and Abigail Amick, Chloe Kinney and Ashley Boffa also found the back of the net as High Point downed Parsippany Hills, 4-1, at home Sept. 12.

Kinney and Madison Cary each have totaled three goals to lead the Wildcats in scoring this fall.

High Point (2-3) will play at Pope John at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 in Sparta.

Girls tennis

All three singles flights - Maria Kozlowski (first singles), Julia Moskal (second singles) and Kayla Aguilar Pinos (third singles) - won to steer High Point to a 3-2 victory over Newton at home Sept. 6.

The Wildcats (1-4) will play host to Wallkill Valley at 4 p.m. Sept. 19 and will play at Lenape Valley at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 20.

Girls volleyball

High Point’s first victory of the season occurred in a 25-23, 25-22 decision Sept. 10 at Pequannock.

Leading the way were Kira Baeli (three digs, two kills, one ace), Kaylee Little (eight draws), Karly Lockburner (two aces), Marley Miller (two digs), Ashlyn Ritson (eight assists, two aces), Maddie Salerno (three digs), Kaitlyn Simionidis (seven digs), Kendall Strehl (three digs) and Brooke Wagner (two kills, two aces).

High Point will play host to Whippany Park at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19.