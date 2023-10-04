Boys soccer team beats North Warren

The Vernon Township High School boys soccer team earned its first victory of the season last week, registering a 1-0 decision over North Warren at home Thursday, Sept. 28.

Senior Gavin Lewis scored the game’s only goal in the second half, and senior goalie Carlo Cipriani anchored a defense that didn’t surrender a shot on net.

Lewis now owns three goals and two assists this season, trailing only senior Zack Mountain (seven goals, two assists) in team scoring.

Vernon (1-8-1) is slated to play at Hopatcong at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Field hockey

Unranked Vernon earned a huge 2-1 victory over previously undefeated No. 11 Pompton Lakes at home Friday afternoon, Sept. 29.

Abigail DeYoung and Sidney Van Tassel each scored goals for Vernon, which led, 2-0, at the half. Emily Getz made five saves to solidify the Vikings’ defense. Pompton Lakes fell to 7-1.

Vernon (7-1) was seeded third for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and was scheduled to host 14th-seeded Delaware Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in a second-round match-up.

The tri-county quarterfinal round is set for Saturday, Oct. 7 with the semifinals scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 10. The championship game will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Lenape Valley.

Vernon is seeking its first tri-county title in the 13-year history of the event.

Girls soccer

Sophomore Monica Curry totaled three goals and an assist, and Grace Dobrzynski and Lily Henderson also connected as the Vikings remained unbeaten with a 5-0 victory over Hopatcong on Saturday morning, Sept. 30 at home.

Curry now has 30 goals and seven assists this season and has scored at least three goals in every game except one. She totaled 33 goals and eight assists as a freshman last year in helping to lead Vernon to an 11-7-1 record.

Vernon (9-0-1) is scheduled to play at Newton at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

Girls volleyball

The Vikings earned a three-set victory over Lakeland on the road Monday, Sept. 25.

Vernon (3-7), which won by a score of 25-11, 22-25, 25-12, was led by Gabi Sierpinski (six kills), Arianna Frank (five kills), Madison Andriola (17 digs, six kills, three aces), Kaitlyn White (two digs, one ace, one kill), Abby Sokolewicz (three kills), Kaylie Orlando (21 assists, one dig, one kill), Alexa Gentile (nine digs, three aces), Shelby Caltabilotta (11 digs), Elizabeth Peek (five digs), Ella Platt (one kill, one ace) and Miranda Ebbighausen (two aces, one dig).

Vernon is scheduled to meet Lakeland again at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at home before playing at Mount Olive at 4 p.m. Oct. 6.