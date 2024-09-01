Curry to lead girls soccer team

When the Vernon Township High School girls soccer team returns to action this fall, junior forward Monica Curry once again will be one of the top offensive threats in the area, if not the state.

Curry totaled 47 goals and 14 assists last season and brings career totals of 80 goals and 22 assists into the 2024 campaign.

Vernon went 15-5-1 a year ago, reaching the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex and New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournaments under head coach Casey Jacoby.

The Vikings, who will open their season Wednesday, Sept. 4 against Newton, are scheduled to play at Lenape Valley at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

In addition to Curry, Vernon returns its entire scoring corps from last season, including seniors Grace Dobrzynski (11 goals, one assist), Grace Duffy (three goals, three assists), Reese Hamilton (four goals, one assist), Lily Henderson (four goals, eight assists), Alexis McCarthy (one goal, one assist) and goalie Caitlin Hart (five shutouts) and sophomores Emma Lally (five goals), and Kayli O’Rourke (eight goals).

Here’s a look at other Vernon sports teams’ upcoming schedules:

Boys soccer

The Vikings, who were 4-11-2 last season, are slated to play host to High Point at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 and Dover at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Seniors Sebastian Alvarez (one goal, two assists) and Kyle Mangone (two goals) return to help lead the offense.

Field hockey

The Vikings are coming off a highly successful 16-3 campaign in 2023, reaching the semifinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament.

Vernon, which returns senior Abigail DeYoung (12 goals, four assists) and goalie Emily Getz (eight shutouts), will play at Pompton Lakes at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 and will host Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept, 9.

Girls tennis

Vernon, which will open its season Sept. 4 against Lenape Valley, is scheduled to play host to Sussex Tech at 4 p.m. Sept. 6.

The Vikings were 8-3 last fall and bring back senior Nikki Knarr and juniors Juliette Miller and Samantha Werner.

Girls volleyball

The Vikings, 9-11 a year ago, open their season with three straight road matches, including a contest at High Point at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and match with Hanover Park at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Vernon will play its first home match at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 against Morris Catholic.

Senior Kaylie Orlando and juniors Miranda Ebbighausen and Elizabeth Peek are back for head coach Matt Sorensen.

Cross country

The Vernon boys and girls cross country squads will open their respective seasons at 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Hopatcong.