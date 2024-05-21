x
Doc Ayers charity game

Sussex /
| 21 May 2024 | 05:44
    Connor Prout, Joe Elko and Brady Conklin, all of Sussex, wear T-shirts with a photo of Dolson ‘Doc’ Ayers Sr. at the first Doc Ayers Charity Game on Sunday, May 19 at High Point Regional High School. The money raised will go to a scholarship in memory of Ayers, who helped coach the school’s baseball team for 24 years. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Mikayla, Chase, Lauren, Ernie and Brady Conklin, all of Wantage, pose by marker with Doc Ayers’ number. Lauren is Ayers’ granddaughter. He died April 1, 2023, at age 92.
    The game was in memory of Dolson ‘Doc’ Ayers Sr., a lifelong Sussex County resident who played for the Philadelphia Phillies for five years.
