Connor Prout, Joe Elko and Brady Conklin, all of Sussex, wear T-shirts with a photo of Dolson ‘Doc’ Ayers Sr. at the first Doc Ayers Charity Game on Sunday, May 19 at High Point Regional High School. The money raised will go to a scholarship in memory of Ayers, who helped coach the school’s baseball team for 24 years. (Photos by Maria Kovic)