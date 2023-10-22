Field hockey team defeats Newton, 2-1

The Vernon Township High School field hockey team has rebounded nicely since it lost in the semifinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament earlier this month.

On Oct. 18, Sidney Van Tassel scored and also assisted Abigail Mundhenk’s goal in the second half as Vernon rallied from a one-goal halftime deficit to earn a 2-1 decision over Newton there.

Vernon trailed, 1-0, at the half, but Van Tassel scored unassisted in the third quarter to tie the score, then assisted Mundhenk in the fourth for the game-winner. Emily Getz anchored the deficit with a seven-save performance.

The victory was the fourth straight for the Vikings since they lost to Warren Hills in the H/W/S semis Oct. 10.

Vernon, now 14-2, also clinched the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Freedom Division championship with a 7-1 record.

Van Tassel now has 26 points (seven goals, 12 assists) along with Abigail DeYoung (12 goals, two assists), trailing only Bailey Mann, who has totaled 13 goals and 11 assists.

Vernon will turn its attention to the state tournament, which begins later this month. The Vikings last reached the sectional final in 2019, when they bowed to West Essex.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Girls soccer

Monica Curry scored three times - her 12th game of three or more goals this season - and Grace Dobrzynski, Emma Lally and Grace Duffy scored one goal each as Vernon earned a 6-3 victory over Boonton on Oct. 17 at home.

Curry, a sophomore, now has 98 points (44 goals, 10 assists) this season and 172 points (77 goals, 18 assists) for her two-year career.

Vernon (14-3-1) was scheduled to close out its regular season with a game at Lenape Valley on Monday, Oct. 23.

Boys soccer

Zack Mountain scored twice and Nick Heinzinger added a goal to lift the Vikings to a 3-2 overtime victory over Wallkill Valley on Oct. 18 at home.

Carlo Cipriani anchored the defense with an eight-save effort.

Mountain, a senior midfielder, leads Vernon with 10 goals and two assists.

The Vikings (3-11-2) were slated to play at Kittatinny on Oct. 23.

Girls volleyball

The Vikings, seeded ninth, dropped a straight set decision (25-15, 25-7) to top-seeded and eventual champion, Sparta, in the quarterfinal round of the H/W/S Tournament there Thursday, Oct. 19.

Vernon (8-10) was paced by Gabi Sierpinski (two kills), Kaitlyn White (four kills, one dig, one assist), Arianna Frank (one dig), Abby Sokolewicz (six digs, one assist, one kill), Helen Bilomasur (six digs, one kill, one assist), Kaylie Orlando (seven assists, three digs, two kills, one ace), Alexa Gentile (one dig), Elizabeth Peek (seven digs) and Miranda Ebbighausen (one ace).