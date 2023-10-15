Field hockey team loses in H/W/S semis

The Vernon Township High School field hockey team’s bid for its first trip to the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament finals fell just short.

The third-seeded Vikings bowed to seventh-seeded Warren Hills, 4-2, in the semifinal round Tuesday, Oct. 10 at home.

The game was tied, 2-2, at intermission, then Warren Hills scored twice in the second half.

Warren Hills lost to top-seeded Phillipsburg, 2-0, in the championship game Saturday, Oct. 14.

Bailey Mann had both goals for Vernon while Emily Getz made seven saves in defeat.

The Vikings are led offensively by Mann (13 goals, 11 assists), Abigail DeYoung (12 goals, two assists), Sidney Van Tassel (six goals, 11 assists) and Jalyn Day (11 goals).

Vernon (12-2) is scheduled to play at Newton at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Vernon, which was seeded 16th, lost, 6-1, to fourth-seeded Voorhees in the second round of the H/W/S Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in Glen Gardner.

Jack Foco scored the lone goal for Vernon (2-10-2). Voorhees will play Hunterdon Central in the finals Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The Vikings had outlasted 13th-seeded Kittatinny, 6-5, in a penalty-kick shootout after a 1-1 tie through regulation and two overtime periods in the first round.

Domenic Papaleo scored in the second half for Vernon, which trailed at intermission in Kittatinny.

Vernon is scheduled to play at Lenape Valley at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 in Stanhope.

Girls soccer

Vernon, seeded fifth, dropped a 3-1 decision to fourth-seeded Voorhees in the quarterfinal round of the H/W/S Tournament on Oct. 14 in Glen Gardner.

Voorhees will play Sparta in the finals Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The Vikings (12-2-1) had defeated 12th-seeded Warren Hills, 5-1, in a second-round victory at home. Monica Curry totaled four goals and assisted on Grace Dobrzynski’s goal while Caitlin Hart made four saves in net.

Vernon is scheduled to play host to Kittatinny at 10 a.m. Oct. 21.

Girls tennis

The Vikings earned a 3-2 victory over Sussex Tech in the season finale Tuesday, Oct. 10 in Sparta.

Vernon (7-3) was led by winners Juliette Miller (first singles), Karolina Czerhoniak (third singles), and Kaymenia O’Brien and Nicole Charuka (first doubles), who each won in straight sets.

Girls volleyball

Vernon is seeded ninth for the H/W/S Tournament and is slated to play at eighth-seeded Warren Hills in a first-round match Tuesday, Oct. 17.

A win there, and the Vikings (7-9) would advance to play at top-seeded and No. 1 ranked Sparta in a tri-county quarterfinal Thursday, Oct. 19.

Elizabeth Peek had 16 digs; Kaylie Orlando added 16 assists, four digs and one kill; Madison Andriola had nine digs, two aces and one kil; Gabi Sierpinski had eight kills; and Kaitlin White totaled seven digs, four kills and one ace as Vernon swept Pequannock, 25-14, 25-16, on Oct. 14 at home.