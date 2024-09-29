Field hockey team loses in tournament

Madison Cary scored off a feed from Meadow Davis but the 14th-seeded High Point Regional High School field hockey team bowed to 15th-seeded Delaware Valley, 3-1, in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28 at home.

High Point (4-5) trailed, 3-0, at the half before Cary’s goal. Alex Amick made nine saves in net.

Amick also had a goal and an assist as High Point defeated Wallkill Valley, 3-1, at home Sept. 24.

Chloe Kinney and Cary also connected for goals in that decision.

High Point will play at North Warren in Blairstown at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

Here’s how other High Point teams have fared recently:

Girls soccer

Alexa Carroll, Kenley Pierson and Delaney Lamphear each scored and Grace Elston added two assists to pace High Point to a 3-0 victory over Dover at home Sept. 17.

With the win, the Wildcats (4-3) improved to 4-0 in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

High Point will play host to St. Elizabeth at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Girls tennis

Maria Kozlowski at first singles, Julia Moskal at second singles and Emma Cooper and Mackenzie Zollinger (second doubles) each won in straight sets as High Point defeated Wallkill Valley, 3-2, at home Sept. 19.

The Wildcats improved to 3-7 with the win.

Girls volleyball

Ashlyn Ritson (nine assists, one kill), Karly Lockburner (five aces, four kills), Brooke Wagner (seven kills, one block), Marley Miller (five aces, two digs), Kalie Whitemore (two aces, one kill, one block), Kira Baeli (one dig), Shannon Coyle (one dig) and Kendall Strehl (one dig) paced High Point to a 25-18, 25-23 victory over Morris Tech at home Sept. 23.

High Point (4-4) is slated to play host to Pequannock at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Cross country

Maia Minong placed 18th in 23:44.00 to pace the High Point girls at the Back to the Mountain Invitational on Sept. 14 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Kyle Lubanski was the highest-placing boy on the 5,000-meter course, finishing 72nd with a time of 21:26.00.

Boys soccer

High Point (1-7) entered play this week seeking to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Wildcats are set to play at Pequannock at 4 p.m. Oct. 3.