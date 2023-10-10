Field hockey team plays in H/W/S semis

Abigail Cawley scored the game’s only goal - off a feed from Abigail DeYoung - in the third quarter to lift the third-seeded Vernon Township High School field hockey team to a 1-0 victory over sixth-seeded Voorhees in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at home Saturday afternoon, Oct. 7.

Vernon (10-1), which has won nine straight games, is scheduled to meet seventh-seeded Warren Hills in a tri-county semifinal Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Top-seeded Phillipsburg is slated to play fifth-seeded Hunterdon Central in the other semifinal.

The H/W/S final is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Lenape Valley Regional High School.

Emily Getz earned the shutout against Voorhees with six saves.

DeYoung had two goals and an assist, Jalyn Day added two goals, and Bailey Mann totaled a goal and two assists to power the Vikings to an 8-2 decision over 14th-seeded Delaware Valley in a H/W/S second-round game Oct. 3.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Chris Perrotta scored twice and Kyle Mangone added a goal as Vernon posted a 3-1 decision over Hopatcong at home Friday afternoon, Oct. 6.

Carlo Cipriani and Ty Mountain each had an assist in the victory, with Cipriani also making two saves in net.

Vernon (2-9-1) is seeded 16th for the H/W/S Tournament and is scheduled to play at 13th-seeded Kittatinny in a first-round game Monday, Oct. 9.

If the Vikings prevail, they would play at fourth-seeded Voorhees in a second-round game Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Girls soccer

Monica Curry scored twice, Emma Lally added a strike and Caitlin Hart made eight saves to pace Vernon to a 3-2 victory over Newton on Oct. 6 in Newton.

Curry, a sophomore, now has 35 goals and eight assists this season.

Vernon (11-0-1) is seeded fifth for the H/W/S Tournament and is scheduled to host a second-round game Oct. 11. The county quarterfinals are set for Friday, Oct. 13.

Girls tennis

The Vikings were seeded eighth but bowed to ninth-seeded Westwood, 5-0, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament at home Thursday, Oct. 5.

Samantha Wener (first singles), Karolina Czerhoniak (second singls), Nicole Charuka (third singles), Kaymenia O’Brien and Brooke Giessuebel (first doubles), and Meghan Emmerich and Emily Minteer (second doubles) all competed for Vernon, which fell to 6-3 with the loss.

Girls volleyball

Vernon enjoyed a 25-17, 25-16 regular-season victory over Lakeland at home Oct. 5.

The Vikings were fueled by Gabi Sierpinski (six kills), Madison Andriola (five kills, three aces), Kaitlyn White (six kills), Abby Sokolewicz (three kills), Kaylie Orlando (21 assists, one ace), Alexa Gentile (four digs, two aces), Elizabeth Peek (12 digs, one ace) and Miranda Ebbighausen (two digs, four aces).

Vernon (4-9) is slated to play host to Kinnelon at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.