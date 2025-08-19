Football preview: New coach sees new heights for Vikings

The Vernon Township High School football team will take the field this fall under new head coach Joseph Down, who succeeds his brother, Steve, who led the team for eight years.

Joseph Down moves up from assistant coach.

“Our senior football players are the backbone of our program, setting the tone for leadership both on and off the field,’’ he said. “The majority of them have been with us for four years, experiencing the highs of winning a league title and the disappointment of missing the playoffs.

“These experiences have shaped their understanding of the hard work, discipline and commitment it takes to succeed. In my eight years at Vernon as an assistant coach, this is by far the strongest team we have had - a direct reflection of their dedication in the weight room and their relentless effort during the off-season. Their leadership and example are paving the way for our entire team to reach new heights.’’

The Vikings are scheduled to open the regular season with a home game against Warren Hills at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29.

“At Vernon, our goal every year is clear: To win a league championship, qualify for the playoffs and ultimately compete for a state championship,’’ Down said. “Everything we do as a program is built around competition, pushing our players to give maximum effort in every drill, rep and game situation.

“We approach each play as part of a process, understanding that consistent focus and execution will lead us to the outcomes we strive for. By committing to this mindset, we put ourselves in the best position to achieve our goals and represent Vernon with pride.’’

Last year, the Vikings compiled a 4-5 record and were fourth in the Super Football Conference Patriot Red Division with a 2-2 record against division opponents.

In 2023, the team went 8-2 and was undefeated in the SFC American White Division (5-0). It lost to Passaic Valley, 13-7, in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 Tournament.

Returning players

Key returning players this fall include seniors Gavin Bruno (wide receiver, defensive back), Gavin Wilczewski (linebacker, tight end), James Curry (wide receiver, defensive end, quarterback), Quinn DiGiovanni (offensive line, defensive line), Dean Grundy (wide receiver, defensive back), Sam Simone (wide receiver, defensive back), Thomas Benson (running back, defensive back) and Michael VanBenschotern (offensive line, defensive line) and junior Sebastian Castro (offensive line, defensive line).

Promising newcomers include seniors Madden Lewis (wide receiver, linebacker), Denzell Welling (linebacker, tight end), Aiden Galvan (wide receiver, defensive back), Junior Troche (running back, linebacker), Joseph D’Aprile (wide receiver, defensive back), Daniel Jack (offensive line, defensive line), Zyon Taylor (offensive line, defensive line) and Andrew Diaz (offensive line, defensive line); juniors Andrew Geisen (wide receiver, defensive back), Noah Rivera (wide receiver, defensive back), Hunter Hoffman (tight end, linebacker), Connor Pych (running back, linebacker), Harrison Trexler (wide receiver, defensive back), Chase Williams (offensive line, defensive line), Eric Rosario (tight end, linebacker), Jackson Moore (offensive line, defensive line), Dennis Welling (offensive line, defensive line), Brayden Scheyer (offensive line, defensive line) and Brycen Kiernan (offensive line, defensive line); and sophomores Nate Kimkowski (quarterback, defensive back) and Sam Silva (wide receiver, defensive back).

The Vikings again compete in the SFC Patriot Red Division along with Dover, Lakeland, Jefferson, West Milford and Sparta.

“We expect to contend for a league title every year,’’ Down said. “We are excited for our home opener ... . We look forward to showcasing the hard work and passion this team has put in.’’