Football roundup: High Point remains undefeated

| 20 Sep 2025 | 05:20
High Point Regional High School posted its fourth win of the season with a shutout of Parsippany, 43-0, at home Friday, Sept. 19.

No details of the games were available.

Parsippany has not won any games this season.

Sparta wins

Sparta High School defeated Newton High School, 35-20, at home Sept. 19.

Brady Shagawat made three touchdowns for the Spartans (3-1) after Le-Shem Little scored on a 33-yard pass from quarterback Shane Hoover in the first quarter.

Jace Stiansen made a touchdown on a 35-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.

Hoover kicked five extra points.

Nick Kurilko made two touchdowns for the Braves (2-1) on 55-yard and three-yard runs.

Evan Cotter scored on a 65-yard pass from quarterback Matt Ellsworth, who also kicked two extra points.

Vernon wins

Vernon Township High School defeated Jefferson Township High School, 55-20, there Sept. 19.

No details were available for the game.

The Vikings’ record now is 3-1, while the Falcons are still looking for their first win of the season.

Kittatinny wins

Kittatinny Regional High School defeated North Warren, 26-14, there Sept. 19.

Mike Strong scored first for the Cougars (3-1) on a 60-yard run in the first quarter.

Shane Carman made a touchdown on an eight-yard pass from quarterback Jack Brex in the second quarter.

Lucas Inglima scored on a 28-yard run in the third quarter, and Niko Martinez made a touchdown on a 30-yard pass from Brex in the fourth quarter.

Inglima also kicked two extra points.

Colton Sikkes and CJ Mamay put up points for North Warren (1-3).

Lenape Valley loses

Lenape Valley Regional High School is still looking for its first win of the season after falling to Mountain Lakes, 28-24, at home Sept. 19.

Kevin Giusti and David Holeman scored on nine-yard and 31-yard runs, respectively, for the Patriots (0-4) in the first quarter.

Chase De Oliveira then scored on a two-yard in the third quarter.

Nathan Coleman kicked a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as well as three extra points.

Billy Barrett and Massimo Corvelli each made two touchdowns for Mountain Lakes (2-2).

Romano Deconciliis kicked four extra points.

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong High School lost to Boonton, 33-6, there Sept. 19.

No details were available for the game.

Hopatcong’s record now is 2-2, while Boonton is 3-0.

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Friday, Sept. 26
High Point at Newton
Kittatinny hosts Wallkill Valley
Sparta at Vernon
Jefferson hosts Whippany Park
Sussex Tech hosts Hopatcong
Saturday, Sept. 27
Lenape Valley at Madison