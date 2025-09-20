Football roundup: High Point remains undefeated

High Point Regional High School posted its fourth win of the season with a shutout of Parsippany, 43-0, at home Friday, Sept. 19.

No details of the games were available.

Parsippany has not won any games this season.

Sparta wins

Sparta High School defeated Newton High School, 35-20, at home Sept. 19.

Brady Shagawat made three touchdowns for the Spartans (3-1) after Le-Shem Little scored on a 33-yard pass from quarterback Shane Hoover in the first quarter.

Jace Stiansen made a touchdown on a 35-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.

Hoover kicked five extra points.

Nick Kurilko made two touchdowns for the Braves (2-1) on 55-yard and three-yard runs.

Evan Cotter scored on a 65-yard pass from quarterback Matt Ellsworth, who also kicked two extra points.

Vernon wins

Vernon Township High School defeated Jefferson Township High School, 55-20, there Sept. 19.

No details were available for the game.

The Vikings’ record now is 3-1, while the Falcons are still looking for their first win of the season.

Kittatinny wins

Kittatinny Regional High School defeated North Warren, 26-14, there Sept. 19.

Mike Strong scored first for the Cougars (3-1) on a 60-yard run in the first quarter.

Shane Carman made a touchdown on an eight-yard pass from quarterback Jack Brex in the second quarter.

Lucas Inglima scored on a 28-yard run in the third quarter, and Niko Martinez made a touchdown on a 30-yard pass from Brex in the fourth quarter.

Inglima also kicked two extra points.

Colton Sikkes and CJ Mamay put up points for North Warren (1-3).

Lenape Valley loses

Lenape Valley Regional High School is still looking for its first win of the season after falling to Mountain Lakes, 28-24, at home Sept. 19.

Kevin Giusti and David Holeman scored on nine-yard and 31-yard runs, respectively, for the Patriots (0-4) in the first quarter.

Chase De Oliveira then scored on a two-yard in the third quarter.

Nathan Coleman kicked a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as well as three extra points.

Billy Barrett and Massimo Corvelli each made two touchdowns for Mountain Lakes (2-2).

Romano Deconciliis kicked four extra points.

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong High School lost to Boonton, 33-6, there Sept. 19.

No details were available for the game.

Hopatcong’s record now is 2-2, while Boonton is 3-0.