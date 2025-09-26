Football roundup: High Point tops Newton, 35-33

High Point Regional High School won its fifth game in a row this season against Newton, 35-33, there Friday, Sept. 26.
No details of the game were immediately available.
The Wildcats are 5-0 while the Braves are 2-2.
Sparta wins
Sparta High School defeated Vernon, 34-20, there Sept. 26.
The Spartans are 4-1 while the Vikings are 3-2.
Kittatinny wins
Kittatinny Regional High School edged past Wallkill Valley, 14-13, there Sept. 26.
The Cougars are 3-2 while the Rangers are 3-2.
Jefferson wins
Jefferson Township High School posted its first victory of the season against Whippany Park, 48-26, at home Sept. 26.
Both teams are 1-4.