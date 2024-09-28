Football roundup: Newton beats High Point

A week after losing to Sparta, 39-7, Newton came back to beat High Point, 36-32, there Friday, Sept. 27.

The Wildcats (4-1) previously were undefeated this season.

The Braves have won two games and lost two this season.

No statistics were available for the game.

Sparta beats Vernon

Sparta defeated Vernon, 30-13, at home Sept. 27.

Stone Herbison, Luke Doster, Brady Shagawat and Christian Brevig each made a touchdown for the Spartans (4-1). All four were on passes from quarterback Shane Hoover.

The team also kicked a field goal and three extra points.

Joseph Rodriguez made a touchdown for the Vikings (3-2) on a 79-yard pass from quarterback Aden Karwoski, and Luca Vizzini scored another one.

The only loss for the Spartans (4-1) this season was to Montville, 33-9, in the opener Aug. 29.

Sussex Tech wins

Sussex Tech shut out Hopatcong, 43-0, there Sept. 27.

The Mustangs are 3-1 this season, losing only the opener to Newton, while the Chiefs have yet to win a game.

No statistics were available for the game.

Lenape Valley loses

Lenape Valley was defeated by Madison, 41-7, at home Sept. 27.

It was the first win this season for Madison (1-3).

The only win for the Patriots (1-4) was against Newton, 19-7, on Sept. 13.

No statistics were available for the game.

Jefferson wins

Jefferson won its first game of the season against Whippany Park, 27-12, there Sept. 27.

Jason Post made two touchdowns for the Falcons (1-4) and Christopher Connolly and Steven Cruz each scored one. All four were on passes from quarterback Connor Consiglio.

Connolly made two extra points on a pass from Consiglio and Jack Reed kicked one extra point.

Consiglio completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for a total of 373 yards in the game.

Games next week

• Newton will play at Jefferson at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

• High Point will play Vernon at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

• Sparta will play at Dover at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.

• Kittatinny will play at Hackettstown at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.

• Sussex Tech will play Lenape Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

• Wallkill Valley will play Hopatcong at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.

• Pope John will play at Delbarton at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.