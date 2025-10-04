Football roundup: Vikings slay Wildcats, 35-28

Vernon Township High School handed High Point Regional High School its first loss of the season, 35-28, at home Friday, Oct. 3.

Quarterback Nathaniel Kimkowski made three touchdowns for the Vikings (4-2) and Gavin Bruno and Sam Silva each made one.

Noah Rivera kicked five extra points.

Quarterback Jerron Martress made two touchdowns for the Wildcats (5-1) with Landon Sorensen and Jerry Empirio each adding another.

Jacob Woods kicked four extra points.

Sparta wins

Sparta High School stomped on Dover, 61-6, at home Oct. 3.

Christian Brevig made three touchdowns for the Spartans (5-1), Brady Shagawat made two, and Jameson Lewis, Le-shem Little and Noah Settembre each made one.

Quarterback Shane Hoover completed nine of 10 pass attempts for a total of 212 yards.

Brevig had 103 yards receiving.

No statistics were available for Dover (0-6).

Newton wins

Newton High School clipped Jefferson Township High School, 55-14, at home Oct. 3.

Nick Kurilko made five touchdowns for the Braves (3-2) and Hunter Wolfe, Tyler Marion and Caden Armstrong each scored another.

Matt Ellsworth kicked seven extra points.

Steven Cruz and Jason Post each scored for the Falcons (1-5).

Ellsworth, the Braves quarterback, completed five of nine pass attempts for a total of 88 yards.

Kurilko rushed for 209 yards during the game, and Jaden Roberts rushed for 112.

Wallkill Valley wins

Wallkill Valley Regional High School defeated Hopatcong, 34-7, there Oct. 3.

Quarterback Cole Bolich made two touchdowns for the Rangers (4-2) and Ethan Alfonso, Michael Testa and Travis Snyder each scored one.

Luke Bolich made two extra points on a pass from Cole Bolich, and Patrick Davina kicked two extra points.

Michael Certo scored on a 1-yard run for Hopatcong (2-4) and John Dos Reis kicked an extra point.

Kittatinny wins

Kittatinny Regional High School defeated Hackettstown, 36-22, at home Saturday, Oct. 4.

Jack Brex made three touchdowns for the Cougars (5-1) and Mike Strong and Lucas Inglima each made one. Inglima also made two extra points on a run and kicked four extra points.

Kolton Maney, Matt Tyburczy and Myles Hatten each scored for Hackettstown (3-3) and the team made four extra points on passes.

No other details were immediately available.

Lenape Valley wins

Lenape Valley Regional High School posted its first win of the season against Sussex Tech, 35-6, at home Oct. 3.

Sussex Tech also has won one game this season.

No details of the game were immediately available.

Pope John loses

Pope John XXIII Regional High School lost to Delbarton, 38-15, at home Oct. 4.

Luke Gialanella and Luke Romano each made a touchdown for the Lions (1-4), who scored two extra points.

Matt Tafuri made two touchdowns for Delbarton and Grant Van Raaphorst, Kobe Irby-Mason and Jayden Schmalz each made one. The Green Wave also kicked a field goal.

No other details were immediately available.