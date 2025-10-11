Football roundup: Wildcats claw Patriots, 35-6

High Point Regional High School posted another victory, 35-6, against Lenape Valley Regional High School at home Friday, Oct. 10.

Jerron Martress made three touchdowns for the Wildcats (6-1) on runs of 20, 11 and one yard.

Landon Sorensen and Jerry Empirio each added one touchdown. Sorensen’s came on an 89-yard pass from Empirio in the second quarter.

Jacob Woods kicked five extra points.

Chase De Oliveira was the only scorer for the Patriots (1-6) on an 80-yard run in the first quarter.

Newton wins

Newton High School defeated Hackettstown, 35-8, at home Oct. 10.

Nick Kurilko made three touchdowns for the Braves (4-2) and Jaden Roberts made two.

Matt Ellsworth kicked five extra points.

Carter Grant scored for Hackettstown (3-4) on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter. Carter Bujno made two extra points.

Kurilko rushed for a total of 141 yards and Evan Cotter for 118.

Vernon loses

Vernon Township High School lost to undefeated Mount Olive, 62-27, there Oct. 10.

Dean Grundy made two touchdowns for the Vikings (4-3) on 11- and 30-yard passes from quarterback Nathaniel Kimkowski.

Sam Simone added another on a 59-yard pass from Kimkowski, and Thomas Benson scored on a run in the fourth quarter.

Noah Rivera kicked three extra points.

Brayden Longo made five touchdowns for Mount Olive (6-0), James Giammanco made two, and Tommy Canning and Frank Gallo each added one.

Colby Batsch kicked eight extra points.

Longo rushed for 233 yards in the game.

Gallo, the Mount Olive quarterback, completed 13 of 15 passes for a total of 114 yards.

No statistics for Vernon were available.

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong High School fell to undefeated Kinnelon, 41-13, there Oct. 10.

Michael Certo scored for the Chiefs (2-5) on a one-yard run in the first quarter and Kyle Ladomirak made a touchdown on a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Kiyon Simpson kicked one extra point.

Soren Porada and Matthew Siciliano each made two touchdowns for Kinnelon and Skyler Porter and Wyatt Sisco each added one.

Marko Kryshtof kicked five extra points.

Siciliano, the Kinnelon quarterback, completed four of seven pass attempts for a total of 112 yards. He also rushed for 94 yards.

No statistics for Hopatcong were available.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson Township High School fell to undefeated Hanover Park, 53-13, at home Oct. 10.

Braedan Cummings made two touchdowns on 11- and one-yard runs for the Falcons (1-6). Jack Reed kicked one extra point.

Jack Kovacs and Dante Rosato each made two touchdowns for Hanover Park (7-0), and Darien Iannacone, Mark Perillo and Vin Fusella each added another.

Kyle Dunn kicked a 30-yard field goal and six extra points.

Rocco Zirpoli made two extra points on a pass from Kovacs.