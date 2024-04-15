Girls lacrosse team beats Pequannock

Sidney Van Tassel totaled a season-high seven goals along with one assist, 10 draw controls and four ground balls to power the Vernon Township High School girls lacrosse team to a 16-4 victory over Pequannock on Friday afternoon, April 12 at home.

Makenna Thomas (three goals, one assist, four draw controls), Kaitlyn White (two goals), Abby Bonnema (one goal, two assists), Abby Cawley (one goal, one assist), Bailey Mann (one goal), Emma Lally (one goal) and goalie Abby Sokolewicz (two saves) also aided the decision.

Van Tassel, a senior midfielder, has 19 goals and four assists this season and 174 goals and 54 assists for her career.

Vernon (2-3) will play St. Elizabeth at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at FDU Florham in Madison.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Baseball

Matthew Baumann, Drew Ebbighausen and Colin Dignan each drove in two runs and James Curry was 2-for-3 with a run to pace Vernon to an 8-0 victory over Newton on Tuesday, April 9 at home.

Michael Pecoraro surrendered just three hits and one walk while striking out eight in going the distance on the mound.

Softball

Hailey Hanshaw was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, four RBI and three runs; Maryanna Cova-Gomez went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run; and Elizabeth Peek and Miranda Ebbinhausen each added two RBI to power Vernon to a 12-2 six-inning victory over Kittatinny on Tuesday, April 9 at home.

Ebbinhausen also hurled a five-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks for the Vikings (1-4).

Vernon, which suffered an 8-2 loss to Ridgewood and had a 9-2 setback to Morris Knolls in the Randolph Varsity Challenge Tournament on Sunday, April 14, is scheduled to play at Jefferson at 4 p.m. Friday, April 19.

Boys lacrosse

Vernon, which defeated West Milford, 9-8, in overtime April 12, is scheduled to play host to Mount Olive at 4:30 p.m. April 19.

Ty Holden leads the team with six goals and two assists.

Boys volleyball

Vernon earned a 25-16, 25-23 victory over Chatham on April 9 at home.

The Vikings (4-2) were led by Victor Silva (seven digs, six kills, seven aces), Pearse Esposito (20 assists, seven digs, two kills), Tristan Santiago (six digs, two assists), Ben Jurewicz (four digs, three kills), Caden Krzyzak (eight kills, two digs), Josh Jean (four kills, four digs) and Cyrus Cruz (two digs).

Vernon will play at Sparta at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

Boys tennis

The Vikings earned their first victory of the season with a 5-0 decision over Hopatcong at home Wednesday, April 10.

Michael Onysko-Koch (first singles), Owen Young (second singles), Lukas Baric (third singles), and Anthony Abreu and Carlo Cipriani (first doubles) all won in straight sets.

Vernon (1-1) is scheduled to play host to Wallkill Valley at 3:45 p.m. April 18.