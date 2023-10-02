Girls soccer team defeats Sussex Tech

Leah English totaled two goals and one assist to pace the High Point Regional High School girls soccer team to a 6-2 victory over Sussex Tech on Thursday, Sept. 28 in Sparta.

Kenley Pierson, Kelsey Birchenough, Madison Tallmy and Grace Elston also found the back of the net for High Point, which received six saves from Natalia Thornton and two saves from Isabella Power.

English, a senior forward, now leads the team in scoring with six goals and three assists, with Elston, a sophomore midfielder, adding two goals and two assists.

High Point (3-3-1) is slated to play at Lenape Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

Here’s how other High Point sports teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

High Point had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 3-2 overtime loss to Hackettstown at home Sept. 28.

Logan Nunley and Luke Anderson each scored in the second half as the Wildcats sent the game to overtime.

Nohlan Wehrli made 12 saves in goal.

High Point (6-2) is scheduled to play host to Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Oct. 5.

Field hockey

High Point, seeded 17th, suffered a 5-0 loss to 12th-seeded Belvidere in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament there on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 30.

Eliana Savopoulos made eight saves for the Wildcats, who fell to 1-6 this season.

High Point will play host to Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Oct. 5.

Girls tennis

The Wildcats battled throughout but dropped a 3-2 decision to Sussex Tech on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Sparta.

Maria Kozlowski defeated Teagan Lowrie at first singles, 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 10-7, and the first doubles team of Janiesha Dureny and Brenna Sopov earned a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 decision over Bridget Esposito and Mary Komnak to account for High Point’s points.

High Point (1-4) is scheduled to play at Lenape Valley at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

Girls volleyball

The Wildcats suffered their fifth straight loss in a 2-0 setback to Morris Tech at home Wednesday, Sept. 27.

High Point (3-6) bowed, 25-16, 25-20. The team was led by Ashlyn Ritson (14 assists, one dig, one kill), Mikayla Conklin (five kills, two digs, two assists), Kerstin Crane (five kills, three digs, one block), Emily Morgan (nine digs), Rachel Teague (four digs, one ace), Lindsey VanOrden (four digs, two kills, one ace), Kalie Whitemore (two digs), Kaylee Little (two digs) and Brooke Wagner (four kills).

High Point will play at Parsippany at 4 p.m. Oct. 6.