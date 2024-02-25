Hart to wrestle again at states

Caitlin Hart of Vernon Township High School is headed back to Atlantic City.

Hart, a junior, captured the 185-pound championship at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Region 1 tournament Sunday afternoon, Feb. 25 at home.

Hart, who was third in the state at 185 pounds last winter, pinned Evette Colon of Morris Hills in 5:04 to garner the region crown.

She will be joined in Atlantic City by junior teammates Lily Henderson and Natalie Tucker.

Henderson also wrestled for a title, bowing to Lodi’s Leeana Mercado, 17-3, in the 107-pound final, while Tucker took third at 132 pounds when she pinned Charlotte Flatt of Wallkill Valley in 3:31.

The top three place-winners in each weight class advance to the NJSIAA state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City from Thursday, Feb. 29 through Saturday, March 2.

Here’s how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Boys basketball

Vernon began pursuit of a sectional title when it scored a 63-50 decision over 14th-seeded Pequannock in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament Wednesday, Feb. 21 at home.

The Vikings (18-6), seeded third, are scheduled to play host to sixth-seeded High Point in a sectional quarterfinal Monday, Feb. 26. The sectional semifinals are set for Wednesday, Feb. 28 with the championship game slated for March 1.

Against Pequannock, Vernon was led by Alex Fessel (16 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals), Dhamir Morfe-Chess (15 points, nine rebounds, two assists), Ben Jurewicz (13 points, seven rebounds, five assists), Michael Pecoraro (10 points, three rebounds), Dylan Heykoop (nine points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals) and Aden Karwoski (three rebounds).

The Vikings, who won their first Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Feb. 16, have won eight straight games and 12 of the past 13 contests.

Boys wrestling

Sophomore True DiGuiseppe placed fifth at 175 pounds to pace the Vikings at the NJSIAA Region 1 championships on Saturday, Feb. 24 in West Milford.

DiGuiseppe, who ended his season with a 32-5 record, edged Brandon Papa of Seton Hall Prep, 11-9, in the fifth-place match. The top four place-winners in each weight class advance to the state tournament in Atlantic City.

Dominic Cimaglia also competed at the regions but did not place at 132 pounds.

Girls basketball

The 13th-seeded Vikings received a game-high 13 points from Monica Curry but bowed to fourth-seeded Westwood, 50-30, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament Feb. 21 in Westwood.

Elizabeth Peek and Grace Dobrzynski each added five points for Vernon, which concluded its season with a 15-8 record.

The Vikings, who went 8-2 in tying for first place in the NJAC Colonial Division, were led this season by Dobrzynski (13 points per game, 28 three-pointers), Jonnah Castillo (12.6 ppg, 40 three-pointers) and Curry (10 ppg).

Indoor track

Zack Mountain placed 11th in the high jump with an effort of 6-0 at the Eastern States Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Armory in New York.

Mountain, a senior, set a school record in the 400-meter run with a time of 51.15 at the Purple Champions Invitational at the Armory on Feb. 3.

Junior Brooke Schneider also set a school record at the Purple Champions Invitational, finishing the 1000-meter run with a time of 3:22.27.