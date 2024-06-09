Haw places in four events at states

Sophomore Sophia Haw placed in four events to pace the Vernon Township High School outdoor track team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 2 championships June 7-8 at Delsea High School in Franklinville.

Haw was ninth in the 400-meter dash in 58.54, 14th in the 200-meter dash in 25.92 and 14th in the long jump with an effort of 16-0.5.

She also was part of the 4x400 meter relay team along with Abigail DeYoung, Alexandra Kovacs and Brooke Schneider that placed 21st in 4:22.07.

High Point outdoor track

Janiesha Dureny (shot put) and Dan Musilli (javelin) each placed ninth in their respective events to pace High Point Regional High School at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships on June 7-8.

Dureny was ninth with an effort of 33-11.75 in the shot put while Musilli was ninth with a throw of 156-2 in the javelin.

Giovoughni Dureny (15th in pole vault), Andrew Noonan (17th in discus), Kyle Willis (18th in 100-meter dash), Cade Martress (21st in 400-meter hurdles), and the team of Cade Martress, Jerron Martress, and Willis and Matthew Tunnell (20th in the 4x400 meter relay) rounded out the High Point competitors.