
Haw places in four events at states

VERNON. Sophomore is ninth in the 400-meter dash at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships.

Vernon /
| 09 Jun 2024 | 04:13
Sophomore Sophia Haw placed in four events to pace the Vernon Township High School outdoor track team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 2 championships June 7-8 at Delsea High School in Franklinville.

Haw was ninth in the 400-meter dash in 58.54, 14th in the 200-meter dash in 25.92 and 14th in the long jump with an effort of 16-0.5.

She also was part of the 4x400 meter relay team along with Abigail DeYoung, Alexandra Kovacs and Brooke Schneider that placed 21st in 4:22.07.

High Point outdoor track

Janiesha Dureny (shot put) and Dan Musilli (javelin) each placed ninth in their respective events to pace High Point Regional High School at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships on June 7-8.

Dureny was ninth with an effort of 33-11.75 in the shot put while Musilli was ninth with a throw of 156-2 in the javelin.

Giovoughni Dureny (15th in pole vault), Andrew Noonan (17th in discus), Kyle Willis (18th in 100-meter dash), Cade Martress (21st in 400-meter hurdles), and the team of Cade Martress, Jerron Martress, and Willis and Matthew Tunnell (20th in the 4x400 meter relay) rounded out the High Point competitors.