The High Point Regional High School softball team lost the state sectional title to Jefferson, 4-0, there Friday afternoon, June 2.

It was the first time that High Point had reached the final round in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament since 2014, when it won the title.

Jefferson, which has won 12 sectional titles, last was in the finals in 2017.